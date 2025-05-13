Operation Sindoor: A Nation United In Valor

In the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror infrastructures across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This operation has been hailed as a major success in India's ongoing battle against terrorism.

Beginning May 13 and ending May 23, a nationwide Tiranga Yatra will honor this achievement, celebrating the tricolor's pride and the valor of the Army. Initiated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the grand Yatra was flagged off near the Bhagwan Parshuram statue at Vyaswadi, Vadaj. Chief Minister Patel, holding the Indian Tricolor, participated in the Tiranga Padayatra, marking a strong patriotic sentiment.

Operation Sindoor, according to Chief Minister Patel, reflects the emotions of countless Indians, sending a robust message against terrorism. The world now stands in admiration of the Indian Army's capabilities and bravery showcased in this operation. He noted that this event has renewed a sense of national pride, reinforcing the belief in prioritizing national interests.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister emphasized the unity symbolized by the Tiranga, with the Yatra encapsulating the spirit of nationalism and inspiring unity among citizens. This initiative also plays a crucial role in boosting the morale of the armed forces, representing India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

The Tiranga Yatra, beginning from the statue of Bhagwan Parshuram at Vyaswadi and concluding at Subhash Chandra Bose Circle, was attended by dignitaries including Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, and numerous local officials and citizens. This gathering underscores support for the soldiers safeguarding the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)