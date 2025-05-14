Ethiopia Advances Inclusive Skills Recognition Through National RPL Training

In a transformative move to advance inclusive and equitable skills recognition, over 40 Certification of Competency (CoC) officials from Ethiopia’s 14 regional states have completed a comprehensive national capacity building training on Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). The initiative, jointly spearheaded by the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Global Skills Programme and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Labor and Skills, marks a pivotal moment in bridging the gap between informal learning and formal certification in the country.

Held over a focused three-day period, the training brought together regional CoC agency heads and technical officers to establish a unified understanding of RPL and equip them with the tools to drive implementation at local and national levels. As Ethiopia grapples with a labor force where millions gain competencies outside formal education systems, the initiative has the potential to unlock access to certification, employment, and lifelong learning for traditionally excluded populations.

Reframing Skills Recognition: Learning from Regional and Global Best Practices

The training emphasized that RPL is not merely a certification method, but a vehicle for social and economic justice. Participants were introduced to international best practices, with insights drawn from countries like Tanzania, where RPL systems have been successfully integrated into national education and workforce development strategies. Tesfaye Yeshiwas, Director General of the Amhara CoC Agency, recounted how a learning visit to Tanzania reshaped their perspective on informal learning:

“At first, our understanding of RPL was limited,” he said. “But we saw how other countries are recognizing skills acquired informally. We returned inspired and began raising awareness across our region. This training deepened that knowledge and gave us the tools to take real action.”

Through simulated assessment exercises, peer learning sessions, and discussions on evidence validation and certification pathways, the training built foundational capacity among CoC officials to apply RPL standards with transparency, fairness, and context-specific relevance.

Regional Voices: Commitment to Consistent Implementation

Regional leaders expressed a renewed sense of purpose and cohesion. Tewodros Gebiba, Director of the Sidama Regional State CoC Agency, acknowledged the training’s role in resolving inconsistencies:

“We began certifying people based on practical experience — particularly in the hospitality sector — but there was inconsistency in how RPL was being applied. This training helped us reach a shared understanding. As we go back, we’ll focus on building awareness among leaders and assessors to accelerate implementation.”

Participants called for clear national guidelines, enhanced assessor training, and widespread awareness campaigns to educate both communities and employers about RPL's value. They also identified priority sectors for early RPL rollouts, such as construction, agriculture, and hospitality, which host large informal labor segments.

Concrete Outcomes: Regional Action Plans and Real-World Assessments

One of the training’s most tangible outputs was the creation of region-specific RPL action plans. Each CoC team outlined strategies for implementation tailored to their local labor markets and institutional capacities, reflecting a sense of ownership and accountability.

In Oromia Regional State, efforts are already underway. Yonas Worku, Director of the Oromia CoC Agency, shared a successful pilot conducted at the Prime Minister’s Chaka Project site in Finfinnee (Addis Ababa):

“We recently conducted an RPL assessment focused on Indigenous Soil and Water Conservation, locally known as Konso Landscaping, where 188 male candidates were assessed — all of whom were deemed competent,” he said. “Thanks to the ILO training, we now understand how to identify valid evidence, distinguish RPL from short-term training, and issue appropriate certification. This clarity is essential for scaling up quality implementation in our region.”

Such real-world application underscores the training’s immediate impact and the momentum building across states.

Institutional Support and National Vision

Alemayehu Zewdie, National Project Coordinator for the ILO Global Skills Programme in Ethiopia, highlighted the broader significance of RPL in transforming labor markets:

“Recognition of Prior Learning is more than a technical process — it’s about justice in the labor market. By valuing skills gained outside formal systems, we unlock opportunities for individuals and strengthen national skills systems from the ground up. More specifically, RPL is for unqualified but competent people.”

During the closing session, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Labor and Skills reiterated the central role of regional leadership in sustaining progress. The message was clear: the effectiveness of RPL hinges on strong commitment and follow-through by CoC officials in every state.

Looking Ahead: Sustaining Change Through Collaboration and Investment

The ILO and the Ministry of Labor and Skills pledged continued support as Ethiopia embarks on a nationwide push for RPL integration. Future plans include development of standardized assessor training modules, establishment of quality assurance systems, and targeted communication strategies to elevate public understanding of RPL benefits.

This training has set in motion a significant shift in Ethiopia’s vocational certification landscape — one that recognizes the dignity, experience, and contribution of workers long left outside the margins of formal education.

As Tesfaye Yeshiwas aptly concluded:

“This training has opened our eyes. Now it’s our turn to open doors for others.”

About ILO’s Global Skills Programme

The ILO’s Global Skills Programme helps countries build inclusive and demand-driven skills systems. It champions lifelong learning, adaptability, social dialogue, equitable access, and quality assurance — all while aligning with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Funded by Norway’s NoRAD, the programme fosters economic resilience and promotes access to decent work worldwide.

