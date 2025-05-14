Left Menu

Ajay Kumar Takes Charge as UPSC Chairman

Ajay Kumar, former Defence Secretary, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), succeeding Preeti Sudan. His appointment, approved by President Droupadi Murmu, marks a significant change in the leadership of the commission overseeing India's civil services examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:06 IST
Former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar (Photo Credit: X/@drajaykumar_ias). Image Credit: ANI
Ajay Kumar, the former Defence Secretary, has been officially appointed as the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), as confirmed by an announcement from the government of India. The decision, ratified by President Droupadi Murmu, positions Kumar in a role critical to shaping the future of India's civil services examinations. Kumar, a retired IAS officer from the Kerala cadre (1985 batch), steps into a position previously held by Preeti Sudan, an IAS officer from the 1983 batch who had formerly served as Union Health Secretary.

The official order from the Union Personnel Ministry stated, "The President is pleased to appoint Dr. Ajay Kumar as Chairman, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) under Article 316(1) of the Constitution of India." It further elaborated that Kumar's tenure would begin upon his assumption of the office and will be governed by the provisions outlined in Article 316(2) of the Constitution, along with the UPSC (Members) Regulations, 1969.

This appointment follows Sujata Chaturvedi's recent induction into the UPSC as a member. Chaturvedi, previously the Secretary of the Department of Sports under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, took her official oath administered by Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd.), the seniormost member of the Commission. Her addition complements the ongoing structural evolution of the UPSC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

