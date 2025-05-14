Ajay Rai Condemns Minister's Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai criticized Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his disrespectful comment about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, calling it an insult to women, the military, and citizens. Rai urged Prime Minister Modi to take prompt action against the minister, who later apologized for his remarks.
- Country:
- India
In a heightened political exchange, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has openly criticized Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for making derogatory comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Rai deemed Shah's remarks as a grievous insult to women, the military, and the people of India, urging swift action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Tuesday, Shah stirred considerable controversy with his remarks at an event where he commented on Colonel Qureshi's role during Operation Sindoor. His comments were seen as dismissive and offensive, triggering public outrage.
Under mounting pressure, Minister Shah extended multiple apologies, stating he meant no harm and was caught up in the moment. He expressed deep regret for any offense caused, acknowledging his comments were inappropriate and out of line.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Unites with Prime Minister Modi Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Modi Commissions Vizhinjam Seaport Boosting Economic Stability
Bollywood Stars Applaud 'Operation Sindoor': India's Assertive Response to Terror
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Step Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: Jammu & Kashmir's Stand Against Terrorism