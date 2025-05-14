Ajay Rai Condemns Minister's Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

In a heightened political exchange, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has openly criticized Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for making derogatory comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Rai deemed Shah's remarks as a grievous insult to women, the military, and the people of India, urging swift action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, Shah stirred considerable controversy with his remarks at an event where he commented on Colonel Qureshi's role during Operation Sindoor. His comments were seen as dismissive and offensive, triggering public outrage.

Under mounting pressure, Minister Shah extended multiple apologies, stating he meant no harm and was caught up in the moment. He expressed deep regret for any offense caused, acknowledging his comments were inappropriate and out of line.

(With inputs from agencies.)