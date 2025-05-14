Soybean Struggle: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Jeopardize Exports

The ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China threatens a serious blow to American soybean exports. Agribusiness consultancy AgResource warns that exports could decrease by 20% without a trade resolution.

If negotiations fail, the firm's president, Dan Basse, predicts a decline in U.S. soybean exports to 1.5 billion bushels from 1.865 billion. Farm gate prices are projected to drop significantly.

Despite a temporary truce, Brazil's growing soybean exports pose a major challenge, as they benefit from lower prices and lack the tariffs imposed on U.S. products.

(With inputs from agencies.)