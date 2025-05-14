Left Menu

Soybean Struggle: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Jeopardize Exports

U.S. soybean exports could fall by 20% if a trade deal with China isn't reached. Analysts predict a drop in farm gate prices due to competitive pressures from Brazil, which has become a major supplier to China. The U.S.-China trade deal deadline looms with significant implications for American farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:24 IST
Soybean Struggle: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Jeopardize Exports
US-China Trade Image Credit:

The ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China threatens a serious blow to American soybean exports. Agribusiness consultancy AgResource warns that exports could decrease by 20% without a trade resolution.

If negotiations fail, the firm's president, Dan Basse, predicts a decline in U.S. soybean exports to 1.5 billion bushels from 1.865 billion. Farm gate prices are projected to drop significantly.

Despite a temporary truce, Brazil's growing soybean exports pose a major challenge, as they benefit from lower prices and lack the tariffs imposed on U.S. products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025