Left Menu

Revolutionizing India's Lending Landscape: Yubi's Transformative Impact on Co-Lending and Financial Inclusion

Yubi's Annual Partnership Lending Report for FY 24-25 shows significant growth in co-lending and SME lending, underpinned by RBI frameworks and technology-driven efficiencies. With AI automation reducing loan approval times, Yubi is fostering inclusivity and democratization in India's financial sector, especially benefiting younger demographics and underserved regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:33 IST
Revolutionizing India's Lending Landscape: Yubi's Transformative Impact on Co-Lending and Financial Inclusion
Yubi
  • Country:
  • India

The Annual Partnership Lending Report for FY 24-25, released by Yubi, unveils a dramatic surge in co-lending agreements and SME lending within India's financial landscape, thanks to evolving RBI frameworks and technology innovations.

Younger demographics prefer these lending models, with the 25-30 age group leading at 40%, reflecting a trend towards democratization and financial inclusion. Key insights show a 3x growth in co-lending agreements and nearly doubled SME lending rates.

The report highlights how AI and API-driven automation have slashed loan approval turnaround times to 2 hours and disbursals to 18 hours. This demonstrates Yubi's commitment to fostering financial inclusivity, expanding access to credit for underserved regions, and driving India's real economy forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025