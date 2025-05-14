Revolutionizing India's Lending Landscape: Yubi's Transformative Impact on Co-Lending and Financial Inclusion

The Annual Partnership Lending Report for FY 24-25, released by Yubi, unveils a dramatic surge in co-lending agreements and SME lending within India's financial landscape, thanks to evolving RBI frameworks and technology innovations.

Younger demographics prefer these lending models, with the 25-30 age group leading at 40%, reflecting a trend towards democratization and financial inclusion. Key insights show a 3x growth in co-lending agreements and nearly doubled SME lending rates.

The report highlights how AI and API-driven automation have slashed loan approval turnaround times to 2 hours and disbursals to 18 hours. This demonstrates Yubi's commitment to fostering financial inclusivity, expanding access to credit for underserved regions, and driving India's real economy forward.

