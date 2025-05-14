Unveiled Secrets: The Looming Threat of Chinese Tech in Western Energy Grids

Amid escalating U.S.-China tensions, American energy officials are intensifying scrutiny on Chinese-manufactured devices integral to renewable energy systems, following the discovery of suspicious communication equipment in several units.

These devices, primarily inverters, form the backbone of solar and wind energy infrastructures globally. However, unidentified components found within these devices raise concerns about potential backdoor access, posing serious risks to power grid stability.

The findings have catalyzed debates on reducing dependency on Chinese technology, sparking legislative moves such as the proposed Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act, to mitigate these security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)