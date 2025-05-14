Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh HC Orders FIR Against Minister for Controversial Remarks

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Director General of Police to file an immediate FIR against state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his provocative comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Failure to comply may lead to contempt proceedings against the police chief. The matter is to be prioritized in the next court hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:58 IST
MP High Court (File Photo/ official website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has initiated suo moto action against state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks concerning Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. In response, the court has ordered the immediate filing of an FIR by the Director General of Police (DGP) against the minister.

A division bench led by Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Anuradha Shukla on Wednesday mandated that the FIR be registered under Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) by evening.

The court warned that failure to file the FIR by the stipulated time could result in contempt proceedings against the DGP. The statement by Minister Shah allegedly aims to incite disharmony between religious communities, posited the court. Further hearings in the case are scheduled for Thursday, with judges instructing it be prioritized on the docket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

