Haryana 112 ERSS: Enhancing Emergency Response with AI and Integration

In a stride towards improving emergency responsiveness, Haryana's 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) has demonstrated notable advancements as reported in the April 2025 update. The system, since its inception, has efficiently managed more than 2.31 crore calls, deploying 46.60 lakh vehicles across the state for swift emergency management.

Presided over by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the State Empowered Committee's (SEC) 13th meeting discussed how the integration efforts have accelerated service usage and cut down response times. In April 2025, the system addressed 6,06,039 calls compared to 5,35,111 in April 2024 and 4,68,359 in April 2022, with a vehicle dispatch rate rising to 30% in 2025 from 24% in 2024 and 17% in 2022.

Highlighted at the meeting was the successful statewide integration of the 108 helpline. This integration, complementing 575 ambulances, aims at optimizing medical response efficiency. With additional technological upgrades such as AI-driven auto-dispatch systems set to commence in July 2025, Haryana's emergency response framework is poised for substantial enhancements in effectiveness and reach.

