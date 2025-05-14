Left Menu

Haryana 112 ERSS: Enhancing Emergency Response with AI and Integration

Haryana's 112 ERSS has improved its emergency response efficiency significantly, with reduced response times and enhanced integration of emergency services. The system handled over 2.31 crore calls and introduced new technology, including AI-powered auto-dispatch systems, to further bolster emergency services across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:55 IST
Haryana 112 ERSS: Enhancing Emergency Response with AI and Integration
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stride towards improving emergency responsiveness, Haryana's 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) has demonstrated notable advancements as reported in the April 2025 update. The system, since its inception, has efficiently managed more than 2.31 crore calls, deploying 46.60 lakh vehicles across the state for swift emergency management.

Presided over by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the State Empowered Committee's (SEC) 13th meeting discussed how the integration efforts have accelerated service usage and cut down response times. In April 2025, the system addressed 6,06,039 calls compared to 5,35,111 in April 2024 and 4,68,359 in April 2022, with a vehicle dispatch rate rising to 30% in 2025 from 24% in 2024 and 17% in 2022.

Highlighted at the meeting was the successful statewide integration of the 108 helpline. This integration, complementing 575 ambulances, aims at optimizing medical response efficiency. With additional technological upgrades such as AI-driven auto-dispatch systems set to commence in July 2025, Haryana's emergency response framework is poised for substantial enhancements in effectiveness and reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025