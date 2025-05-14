Unraveling the Grid: Mysterious Blackout Hits Spain and Portugal
An unexplained blackout struck Spain and Portugal on April 28, stemming from a sudden power generation loss in Granada, Badajoz, and Seville. Investigations aim to uncover the blackout's cause. Spain's energy policy and renewable usage face scrutiny, while considerations to extend nuclear plant operations are discussed.
An unexpected blackout recently swept across Spain and Portugal, stemming from power generation failures in Granada, Badajoz, and Seville. Spain's energy minister, Sara Aagesen, stated that the cause is under investigation, and the 2.2-gigawatt loss led to widespread grid disconnections.
Authorities are meticulously analyzing data to identify the blackout's origin. Energy operator REE clarified that the issue was not within the main transmission grid. The investigation examines various possibilities, including excessive voltage, while cyberattacks and imbalances have been ruled out.
Spain's reliance on renewables is scrutinized as critics suggest a lack of 'grid inertia' may be a factor. Aagesen defended the policy, claiming it lowers costs and boosts energy autonomy. She expressed willingness to consider extending nuclear plant operations under certain conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
