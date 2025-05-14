Uttarakhand's Zero Tolerance Stance Leads to Major Corruption Arrests

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, announced another successful operation by the state's Vigilance Establishment. On Wednesday, a police sub-inspector, Devendra Khugshal, from the Patel Nagar area, was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The ongoing investigation revealed that Khugshal had demanded Rs 5 lakh under the pretext of invoking the Gangster Act during a land dispute case. The vigilant team laid a systematic trap to capture him red-handed, showcasing stringent adherence to anti-corruption measures.

During his tenure, CM Dhami's administration has overseen the imprisonment of over 150 individuals involved in corrupt practices, reinforcing a robust stance for a corruption-free Uttarakhand. The government pursues justice with pledges of stringent actions against those exploiting public trust.

Continued vigilance bore fruit last week as the vigilance department apprehended key district treasurers in a separate bribery scandal. The Chief Minister emphasized the historic decisions made under his leadership, focusing on 'Zero Tolerance for Corruption', with concrete measures reshaping governance in Uttarakhand.

The implementation of anti-cheating laws highlights the Dhami government's broader transparency goals in sectors like education. Over 80 cheating mafias were busted, aiding 23,000 youths in gaining transparent government employment. Notably, no complaints have been reported after these initiatives were launched.

Complementing these internal reforms, CM Dhami also focused on resource availability at healthcare facilities. In a related effort, he encouraged sharing successful reverse migration stories to inspire self-employment, ensuring holistic development across Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)