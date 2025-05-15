Left Menu

Global Markets Surge as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease

Global stock markets rallied as trade tensions between the U.S. and China eased, boosting investor confidence and stabilizing the U.S. dollar. However, gold prices dropped due to reduced demand for safe-haven assets. Concerns about tariff impacts and economic uncertainty linger despite improved risk appetite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:26 IST
Global Markets Surge as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets experienced a boost on Wednesday as trade tensions between the United States and China showed signs of easing, leading to increased investor confidence. Major Wall Street indexes climbed, while the U.S. dollar stabilized from recent declines.

Despite these positive developments, European shares paused after a recent uptrend, and gold prices fell sharply as the truce diminished bullion's appeal as a safe investment. 'It's all about the change in risk appetite,' noted Lars Skovgaard, senior investment strategist at Danske Bank.

As markets soared, concerns remained regarding potential inflation due to tariffs on Chinese goods. Federal Reserve officials expressed caution, citing economic uncertainties, while market participants awaited U.S. retail sales data for further insight into economic health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

