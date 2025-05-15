Global Markets Surge as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease

Global stock markets experienced a boost on Wednesday as trade tensions between the United States and China showed signs of easing, leading to increased investor confidence. Major Wall Street indexes climbed, while the U.S. dollar stabilized from recent declines.

Despite these positive developments, European shares paused after a recent uptrend, and gold prices fell sharply as the truce diminished bullion's appeal as a safe investment. 'It's all about the change in risk appetite,' noted Lars Skovgaard, senior investment strategist at Danske Bank.

As markets soared, concerns remained regarding potential inflation due to tariffs on Chinese goods. Federal Reserve officials expressed caution, citing economic uncertainties, while market participants awaited U.S. retail sales data for further insight into economic health.

