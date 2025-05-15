Global Markets React to Eased U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Global stock markets witnessed gains on Wednesday in response to easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The progress in trade talks fueled optimism among investors, stabilizing the U.S. dollar and causing a dip in gold's safe-haven appeal as bullion prices hit a one-month low.

Despite a positive trend across global equities, European shares took a pause, reflecting a nuanced investor outlook. This follows softer-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data, which alleviated some concerns about inflation resulting from U.S. tariffs, though uncertainty remains prevalent.

The Federal Reserve remains vigilant, assessing the tariff impacts on the economy before deciding on future interest rate moves. Meanwhile, major Wall Street indexes displayed varied results, highlighting continued market volatility amid shifting geopolitical and economic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)