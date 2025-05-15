Gaza Humanitarian Efforts: A Call for Comprehensive Aid Access

The newly formed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, supported by the United States, announced intentions to begin aid operations in Gaza by the end of May, pending approval from Israel to allow existing aid flow procedures. Since March 2, no humanitarian aid has been delivered, leaving half a million people at risk of starvation according to a global hunger monitor. Aid efforts have so far been spearheaded by international and U.N. organizations since the war's onset in October 2023.

The foundation aims to distribute aid through secure sites and stresses the necessity to include northern Gaza in Israel's current planning. In a letter, GHF executive director Jake Wood requested the Israeli government to pinpoint and deconflict locations in northern Gaza for operational use within thirty days, emphasizing the need for robust infrastructure to alleviate humanitarian pressures.

The involvement of U.S. security and logistics firms, UG Solutions and Safe Reach Solutions, will support GHF's operations. However, concerns remain with the International Committee of the Red Cross calling for immediate, unobstructed aid access. Israel, citing fears of aid theft by Hamas, insists on withholding deliveries until all hostages are released. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar highlighted backing for the U.S. humanitarian plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)