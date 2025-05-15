Critical Ukraine Talks Set in Istanbul
Significant negotiations on Ukraine are set in Istanbul, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, taking place at the Dolmabahce Palace. The discussions, closed to press coverage, align critical stakeholders, indicating potential diplomatic advancements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:34 IST
High-stakes negotiations concerning Ukraine are slated to commence at 10:00 a.m. local time in Istanbul on Thursday, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency.
Sources have confirmed to TASS that these pivotal discussions will occur at the historic Dolmabahce Palace, promising a conducive setting for diplomatic exchanges.
The talks remain out of the media spotlight, emphasizing their sensitive nature and significance in the ongoing crisis management efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Istanbul
- talks
- negotiations
- Dolmabahce Palace
- Russia
- TASS
- diplomatic
- closed doors
- crisis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Devastation in Kharkiv: Russian Drone Strikes Surge Again
Cyber Infiltration: Russia's Digital Siege on France and the Paris Olympics
North Korean Troops in Russia: A Complicated Military Partnership
Chaos in Kharkiv: Russian Drone Assaults Shake Ukraine
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to represent India at Russia's Victory Day parade next month: Sources.