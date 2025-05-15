Left Menu

Critical Ukraine Talks Set in Istanbul

Significant negotiations on Ukraine are set in Istanbul, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, taking place at the Dolmabahce Palace. The discussions, closed to press coverage, align critical stakeholders, indicating potential diplomatic advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 10:34 IST
Critical Ukraine Talks Set in Istanbul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

High-stakes negotiations concerning Ukraine are slated to commence at 10:00 a.m. local time in Istanbul on Thursday, as reported by Russia's TASS news agency.

Sources have confirmed to TASS that these pivotal discussions will occur at the historic Dolmabahce Palace, promising a conducive setting for diplomatic exchanges.

The talks remain out of the media spotlight, emphasizing their sensitive nature and significance in the ongoing crisis management efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025