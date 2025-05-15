ITV Studios Powers Growth Amid Possible US Trade Tariffs
ITV reported solid first-quarter results consistent with projections, primarily driven by growth at its ITV Studios segment. The company is also evaluating the potential impact of U.S. trade tariffs, which could affect its business operations moving forward.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
ITV announced that its first-quarter performance aligned with previous guidance, thanks to a strong showing from ITV Studios. The division's return to growth was a notable contributor to the overall positive results.
The broadcaster stated that it is actively monitoring the situation concerning possible U.S. trade tariffs. The assessment of these tariffs is crucial as they could significantly influence ITV's operational strategy and future growth.
ITV remains committed to addressing these potential challenges while continuing to foster growth across its business segments, maintaining an optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year.
