Rajnath Singh Delivers Global Message to Jammu and Kashmir, Questions Nuclear Safety in Pakistan

Union Minister Rajnath Singh visited Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar, portraying himself as a global messenger with blessings and gratitude for Jammu and Kashmir. He criticized Pakistan's nuclear responsibilities and credited India's leadership against terrorism, while commending the local populace for their united front against threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:11 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajnath Singh took the stage at Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar, delivering a message laden with international goodwill and solidarity towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He identified himself as a 'postman' relaying global support following recent regional conflicts, including the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Singh, addressing the crowd, made bold remarks regarding Pakistan's handling of nuclear arms, casting doubt on the nation's management of such serious armaments. He called for international scrutiny under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), underscoring his confidence in India's strong stance against terror irrespective of Pakistan's nuclear threats.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Singh attributed the success of Operation Sindoor to strategic governance and the resolute spirit of the armed forces. He praised the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their defiance against terrorism and Pakistan, expressing admiration for their unity and courage in combating external aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

