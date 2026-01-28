India's Empathy: Linking Past Horrors to Present Terrorism
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri linked the Holocaust's beginnings with the use of divisive language to modern terrorism's impact, highlighting India's empathy for terrorism victims. Misri emphasized India's prioritization of peace, especially mentioning support for the Gaza Peace Plan. He also highlighted India's evolving partnership with Israel.
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri drew stark comparisons between the origins of the Holocaust and the present-day acts of terrorism, underscoring the country's profound understanding of such threats.
Speaking at a Holocaust memorial event, Misri recounted how the Holocaust started not with violence but with words — of hatred, dehumanization, and exclusion. He marked the recent Hamas attack on Israel as a grim reminder of the continued threat of terrorism.
Misri further accentuated India's stance on global terror, reiterating its commitment to condemning terrorism in all forms, backing initiatives like the Gaza Peace Plan for sustainable peace in conflict regions.
