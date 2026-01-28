Left Menu

India's Empathy: Linking Past Horrors to Present Terrorism

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri drew stark comparisons between the origins of the Holocaust and the present-day acts of terrorism, underscoring the country's profound understanding of such threats.

Speaking at a Holocaust memorial event, Misri recounted how the Holocaust started not with violence but with words — of hatred, dehumanization, and exclusion. He marked the recent Hamas attack on Israel as a grim reminder of the continued threat of terrorism.

Misri further accentuated India's stance on global terror, reiterating its commitment to condemning terrorism in all forms, backing initiatives like the Gaza Peace Plan for sustainable peace in conflict regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

