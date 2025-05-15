COAS General Upendra Dwivedi Lauds Troops in Kashmir Post-Operation Sindoor
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi praised troops for their valor during Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation targeted terror facilities post-Pahalgam attack, highlighting tri-services synergy. General Dwivedi emphasized readiness against challenges, with the Indian Armed Forces showcasing decisive and coordinated military actions against cross-border threats.
General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, visited the forward positions of the Dagger Division in Jammu and Kashmir, commending troops for their vigilance and leadership along the Line of Control following Operation Sindoor. In a direct address, he highlighted their bravery and urged continued preparedness.
In a social media post, ADGPI praised General Dwivedi's visit, noting his commendation of the troops for their roles in dismantling terror operations in POK. He stressed the importance of maintaining a strong readiness to counter any emerging threats decisively.
Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 casualties. The operation led to significant damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing the Indian Armed Forces' cohesiveness and strategic precision.
