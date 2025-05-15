Indian Army's 'Teesta Prahar': A Showcase of Modern Warfare Readiness

The Indian Army has successfully executed a significant field exercise, 'Teesta Prahar,' at the Teesta field firing range, underscoring its operational preparedness and coordination across various combat arms in challenging riverine terrain. According to a Defence PRO statement, the event saw participation from key units like Infantry, Artillery, and Armoured Corps, amongst others.

A noteworthy aspect of the exercise was the deployment of newly inducted, next-generation weapon systems and military platforms, reflective of the Army's focus on modernization. The drill emphasized the importance of joint operations, synergy, and smooth coordination, demonstrating the Army's capability to perform swiftly in diverse terrains and adverse weather conditions, complete with tactical drills and adaptive maneuvers.

In a separate development, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed an innovative nanoporous multilayered polymeric membrane for high-pressure seawater desalination. According to a Ministry of Defence statement, this technology, crafted by the DRDO's Kanpur-based laboratory, tackles stability concerns posed by chloride ions, marking a milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance.

