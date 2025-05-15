Left Menu

President Murmu's Challenge Sparks Constitutional Debate

President Droupadi Murmu questions the Supreme Court's decision on deadlines related to state bills, prompting a constitutional debate. Former law minister Ashwani Kumar supports the President's reference to the court, emphasizing the need to clarify the balance of power between the judiciary and the executive in Indian democracy.

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant constitutional move, President Droupadi Murmu has expressed reservations over the Supreme Court's deadline ruling on state bills, sparking intricate legal debates. Former Indian law minister Ashwani Kumar backed the President's decision, highlighting the dual perspectives on this contentious issue.

Kumar emphasized that the Supreme Court's constitutional bench should return an advisory opinion to clarify the balance of power between the judiciary and the executive. He noted that this is a crucial constitutional and political development, touching upon the sensitive issue of power boundaries in Indian democracy.

The President's concerns relate to articles 200 and 201 of the Indian Constitution, which delineate the Governor's and President's powers but do not specify timelines. This has led to a broader discussion about democracy after the court's April 8 ruling. Concerns center on judicial overreach into executive domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

