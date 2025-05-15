President Murmu's Challenge Sparks Constitutional Debate

In a significant constitutional move, President Droupadi Murmu has expressed reservations over the Supreme Court's deadline ruling on state bills, sparking intricate legal debates. Former Indian law minister Ashwani Kumar backed the President's decision, highlighting the dual perspectives on this contentious issue.

Kumar emphasized that the Supreme Court's constitutional bench should return an advisory opinion to clarify the balance of power between the judiciary and the executive. He noted that this is a crucial constitutional and political development, touching upon the sensitive issue of power boundaries in Indian democracy.

The President's concerns relate to articles 200 and 201 of the Indian Constitution, which delineate the Governor's and President's powers but do not specify timelines. This has led to a broader discussion about democracy after the court's April 8 ruling. Concerns center on judicial overreach into executive domains.

