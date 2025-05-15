Left Menu

Stock Market Wavers Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce and UnitedHealth Investigation

U.S. stock index futures slipped following a rally from the U.S.-China tariff truce. UnitedHealth Group saw a significant drop after reports of a DoJ investigation. Investors await comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and earnings updates from Walmart to gauge the U.S. consumer's health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stock index futures in the U.S. experienced a decline on Thursday, as the initial excitement over the U.S.-China tariff truce began to subside. The spotlight turned to UnitedHealth, which suffered a considerable drop after reports emerged that the Department of Justice is investigating the health insurer for possible Medicare fraud.

The market's attention is shifting towards Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments scheduled for later in the day, alongside Walmart's earnings update, which are expected to provide insights into the health of the U.S. consumer. UnitedHealth Group faced a 4.7% dip in premarket activity following the report.

U.S. futures indicated a downward trend, with Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis all recording losses. Investors remain cautious, awaiting further information that could affect market moves, especially amid recent reports on economic indicators such as producer prices and retail sales.

