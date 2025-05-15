Stock Market Wavers Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce and UnitedHealth Investigation

Stock index futures in the U.S. experienced a decline on Thursday, as the initial excitement over the U.S.-China tariff truce began to subside. The spotlight turned to UnitedHealth, which suffered a considerable drop after reports emerged that the Department of Justice is investigating the health insurer for possible Medicare fraud.

The market's attention is shifting towards Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments scheduled for later in the day, alongside Walmart's earnings update, which are expected to provide insights into the health of the U.S. consumer. UnitedHealth Group faced a 4.7% dip in premarket activity following the report.

U.S. futures indicated a downward trend, with Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis all recording losses. Investors remain cautious, awaiting further information that could affect market moves, especially amid recent reports on economic indicators such as producer prices and retail sales.

