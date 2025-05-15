Left Menu

Alpex Solar Secures Lucrative Contracts to Boost Solar Energy Expansion

Greater Noida's Alpex Solar has secured multiple contracts worth over Rs 1,068.84 crore from major companies like Coal India and Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency. These include projects for solar power plant construction and solar module supplies, bolstering Alpex's position in the solar energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Greater Noida-based Alpex Solar announced on Thursday that they have secured lucrative contracts worth Rs 1,068.84 crore. These deals include collaborations with companies such as Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, and the Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency.

Alpex Solar, alongside NVNR Power & Infra Ltd, clinched a Rs 349.99 crore order from CMPDIL. Their project entails a myriad of operations including the design, construction, and commissioning of a solar power plant at Nandan Washery in the Kanhan area under Western Coalfields.

Alpex's Managing Director, Ashwani Sehgal, expressed that the series of deals underscores the company's robust capabilities and commitment to the solar energy sector, further solidifying their status as a major EPC player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

