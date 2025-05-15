Left Menu

Gujarat Leads India in Rooftop Solar Revolution under Modi's Vision

Gujarat has surpassed its solar rooftop panel targets for 2024-25, installing 3.36 lakh units under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. This positions the state as a leader in India's renewable energy efforts, significantly reducing carbon emissions and setting a benchmark for other states to follow.

Updated: 15-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:05 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Gujarat has set a national example in renewable energy progress, according to a recent release from the Chief Minister's office. Guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state overshot its target, installing 3.36 lakh solar rooftops under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana as of May 2025, well ahead of the 2024-25 fiscal year schedule.

The Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) reports Gujarat has the highest number of solar rooftop installations in India, contributing 34 percent of the country's total under the scheme. Central Government subsidies totaling Rs 2,362 crore have benefited 3.03 lakh consumers in the state, underscoring the scheme's successful implementation.

In the national ranking of states, Gujarat outpaces Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan. The installations in Gujarat generate over 1,232 megawatts, equal to 1,834 million units of traditional power, sparing the consumption of 1,284 metric tonnes of coal and curtailing 1,504 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijali Yojana, launched in February 2024, offers up to 300 free electricity units and a notable subsidy for solar systems, with an accessible online application process.

This triumph is a testament to both government initiative and public cooperation, positioning Gujarat as a pioneering model of sustainable energy. Widespread campaigns and streamlined application processes contributed to the scheme's popularity and effectiveness, significantly advancing India's clean energy ambitions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

