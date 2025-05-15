AI Chatbot Revolutionizes Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities

The government unveiled a voice and WhatsApp-based AI chatbot on Thursday, designed to enhance access to disability-related information.

In collaboration with Sarvam AI, the chatbot aims to assist persons with disabilities (PwDs) by making government initiatives more accessible. With voice and messaging features, it seeks to bridge the digital divide, promoting inclusivity in public services.

Three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the event to further the cause of inclusive infrastructure and innovation. The first, with I for Humanity Foundation, aims to develop an 'Accessibility Index' for public buildings. Another MoU, with Nipman Foundation and YLAC, will promote innovation via hackathons, while the third targets barrier-free public infrastructure in collaboration with Ramp My City Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)