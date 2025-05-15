AI Chatbot Revolutionizes Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities
The government has launched an AI-enabled chatbot to improve access to disability-related information. Developed with Sarvam AI, the chatbot offers voice and WhatsApp messaging capabilities to assist persons with disabilities, bridging the digital divide. Three MoUs were signed to advance inclusive infrastructure and innovation.
The government unveiled a voice and WhatsApp-based AI chatbot on Thursday, designed to enhance access to disability-related information.
In collaboration with Sarvam AI, the chatbot aims to assist persons with disabilities (PwDs) by making government initiatives more accessible. With voice and messaging features, it seeks to bridge the digital divide, promoting inclusivity in public services.
Three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the event to further the cause of inclusive infrastructure and innovation. The first, with I for Humanity Foundation, aims to develop an 'Accessibility Index' for public buildings. Another MoU, with Nipman Foundation and YLAC, will promote innovation via hackathons, while the third targets barrier-free public infrastructure in collaboration with Ramp My City Foundation.
