Dust Storms and Heatwaves: India's Northwest Battles Weather Extremes

Dust storms fueled by strong surface winds have enveloped regions of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and north Rajasthan. The high-pressure gradient driving these winds has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue alerts, with dust being carried from as far as West Rajasthan to the capital.

IMD officials forecast continued dry weather across most regions, citing the absence of western disturbances. With an impending heatwave over the next five days, West Rajasthan is on a yellow alert. While East Uttar Pradesh faces heatwave warnings under an orange alert, Delhi-NCR anticipates above-normal temperatures, with possible rain and winds on May 16-17.

The IMD had earlier predicted dust storms over Rajasthan, as recorded in its May 14 bulletin. The department notes dust from North Pakistan traversing Punjab and Haryana before advancing toward the capital. Winds are slowly improving visibility, with Delhi's Palam area reporting 4000 meters. Despite clarity gains, pollution rises remain a concern. Delhi's air quality index touched 350, catalyzed by dust movements, with local AQI readings showing poor air quality across various locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)