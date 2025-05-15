Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Farmers' Income with Natural Farming Drive

The Himachal Pradesh government launched a month-long initiative to register farmers practicing natural farming, aiming to enhance farmer income. This initiative includes increased MSP for certain crops. Camps will assist with registration across constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:31 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a significant step to promote natural farming among its farmers by launching a special one-month registration drive. The goal is to encourage more farmers to engage in natural farming practices, thereby boosting their income and supporting sustainable agriculture.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the agriculture department will conduct this initiative on a mission mode, ensuring maximum participation in each assembly constituency. The special registration drive, which began on Thursday, is set to conclude on June 15, aiming to cover as many farmers as possible.

To make natural farming more attractive, the state administration has decided to offer an increased minimum support price (MSP) for select naturally grown crops such as wheat, maize, raw turmeric, and barley. As the drive kicked off, the procurement of naturally farmed wheat and turmeric also began across the state.

