Punjab's Push for Sustainable Farming: Embracing DSR Technique

In an ambitious move aimed at fostering sustainable agriculture and conserving groundwater, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called upon paddy farmers to utilize the Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique. This method is set to initiate significant positive changes in the state's farming practices.

Upon taking office, Mann's administration has introduced numerous initiatives tailored to benefit the farming community. The recent promotion of the DSR method stands out as a key effort to transform paddy cultivation, with a target to cover five lakh acres this kharif season.

The state government offers financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per acre to encourage adoption while allocating Rs 40 crore in the 2025-26 budget. Farmers can register online for this scheme. The technique promises efficient water use and reduced labor costs, heralding a new era in Punjab's agriculture sector.

