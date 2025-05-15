Tiger Attack Sparks Protest in Malappuram: Calls for Action and Compensation

In Malappuram's Kalikavu, tensions flared on Thursday as protests erupted following the death of a 55-year-old rubber tapping worker, identified as Gafoor, in a tragic tiger attack. Congress MLA AP Anil Kumar has demanded government compensation for the grieving family, taking aim at authorities for their perceived inaction, which he claims led to this incident.

Locals report that Gafoor, a resident of Adakkakund, was dragged into the forest by the tiger. Sub Collector Apoorva Tripathi stated that authorities are investigating whether the attack site is within forest territory. "We need to assess the area and propose policy changes accordingly," Tripathi explained.

The fatal attack occurred early Thursday as Gafoor was en route to tap rubber trees, accompanied by another worker who reported the incident to the police. Law enforcement discovered Gafoor's body five kilometers from the attack site. Due to road inaccessibility, police trekked on foot, further complicating the investigation. This incident highlights ongoing human-wildlife conflict in Kerala, intensified by reports of other recent attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)