Political Tensions Flare as JDU MP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Election Stunt in Bihar
JDU MP Sanjay Jha criticizes Rahul Gandhi's visit to a Darbhanga hostel, accusing him of leveraging reservation and caste census issues for electoral gains. Jha praises Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's social justice initiatives while highlighting the administration's actions against Gandhi for alleged procedural violations.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp political exchange, JDU MP Sanjay Jha publicly questioned the motives behind Rahul Gandhi's visit to a hostel in Darbhanga, accusing the Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition of exploiting reservation and caste census matters for political advantage in the upcoming Bihar elections.
Jha criticized the Congress leader's actions, contrasting them with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's efforts to advance social justice, including conducting a caste-based survey. Notably, the local administration had initially denied Gandhi permission for a hostel meeting, later allowing a town hall gathering.
Further controversy arose as the Darbhanga district administration prepared to take action against Gandhi for allegedly breaching Section 163 of the CrPC. Gandhi's visit to Bihar seeks to launch the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Tussles Over Caste Census Credit Amid Govt Announcement
Government's Historic Move: Caste Census Gets Green Light
Maharashtra Deputy CM Hails Caste Census Announcement
BJP Aims to Turn the Tables with Caste Census Initiative
Government's Caste Census Decision Sparks Debate on Social Justice