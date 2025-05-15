Political Tensions Flare as JDU MP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Election Stunt in Bihar

In a sharp political exchange, JDU MP Sanjay Jha publicly questioned the motives behind Rahul Gandhi's visit to a hostel in Darbhanga, accusing the Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition of exploiting reservation and caste census matters for political advantage in the upcoming Bihar elections.

Jha criticized the Congress leader's actions, contrasting them with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's efforts to advance social justice, including conducting a caste-based survey. Notably, the local administration had initially denied Gandhi permission for a hostel meeting, later allowing a town hall gathering.

Further controversy arose as the Darbhanga district administration prepared to take action against Gandhi for allegedly breaching Section 163 of the CrPC. Gandhi's visit to Bihar seeks to launch the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)