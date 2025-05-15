Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir's Tourism Rebound Plan Post-Terror Attack

In light of the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has proposed a comprehensive tourism revival plan during a meeting with the Hoteliers Association. The initiative aims to boost the struggling sector by promoting cultural attractions and exploring financial relief options.

Updated: 15-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:24 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a crucial meeting on Thursday with the Hoteliers Association at the Civil Secretariat. The discussion centered on addressing the industry's concerns following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Anantnag district, which dramatically affected tourism in the area.

During the meeting, CM Abdullah reassured stakeholders of the government's dedicated support to revive the sector, emphasizing that tourism has suffered significantly, with tourists cancelling trips and booking numbers plummeting due to the prevalent fear.

The Chief Minister proposed the development of a comprehensive tourism revival strategy, in collaboration with the Tourism Department, post the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The plan seeks to support hotels, houseboats, shikaras, taxis, handicrafts, and include innovative attractions like cultural shows and shopping festivals.

Recognizing the plight of small-scale entrepreneurs dealing with loans for tourist facilities, Abdullah vowed to seek a dedicated relief package from the Government of India, potentially including loan deferments, to alleviate financial burdens.

Despite the challenges, there's growing enthusiasm for promotional activities, and Abdullah pledged to engage personally in campaigns once stability returns. He committed to discussing financial aid and interest relief with national leaders to support the tourism sector's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

