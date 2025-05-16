Hydropower Struggle: Haiti's Energy Crisis Deepens Amid Gang Control
The Peligre hydroelectric plant in Haiti halted operations due to a local take-over protesting government inaction against armed gangs. This exacerbates the electricity crisis as gangs destabilize national transport. Citizens face fuel shortages, and the once safe central plateau descends into turmoil, displacing over a million Haitians.
Haiti's largest hydroelectric power facility, the Peligre plant, has ceased operations following a break-in, according to state power company EDH. This unfortunate shutdown results from local protests over insufficient government response to gang violence in the region.
The local takeover of the plant, located 11 kilometers from Mirebalais, occurred as a part of broader dissatisfaction with how armed gangs have dominated the area, endangering security and hindering service delivery. EDH described this as an 'hateful act,' placing citizens under blackout conditions, with plans to restore power once safety is ensured for personnel.
Meanwhile, gas shortages compound the crisis as Viv Ansanm, a gang alliance now labeled terrorist by the U.S., intensifies its grip from Port-au-Prince to the central plateau. Over a million people face displacement, and fuel queues lengthen, illustrating a deepening national emergency.
