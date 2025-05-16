Tensions Rise as Yogi Adityanath and Ram Gopal Yadav Clash Over Caste Remarks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique against Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav for his recent remarks on Air Force personnel, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. Yogi branded Yadav's comments as casteist, emphasizing that military uniforms represent national duty, not caste or religion.

Yogi condemned Yadav's comments, framing them as emblematic of the Samajwadi Party's narrow-mindedness and a grave affront to the courage of the armed forces and the nation's identity. The Chief Minister's statement was a rebuke not just to Yadav but to the broader caste-related rhetoric in politics.

Ram Gopal Yadav defended his remarks by pointing to alleged injustices faced by minorities and disadvantaged communities in Uttar Pradesh. Ridiculing both Yogi and media channels, Yadav claimed that only the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party trusts these outlets, referring to longstanding caste-based issues in northern India.

