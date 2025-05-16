Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Yogi Adityanath and Ram Gopal Yadav Clash Over Caste Remarks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav for caste-related comments concerning military personnel. Yadav defended his statements, highlighting societal issues while taking a dig at media and ruling party. The exchange underscores deeper tensions surrounding caste and political dynamics in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:45 IST
Tensions Rise as Yogi Adityanath and Ram Gopal Yadav Clash Over Caste Remarks
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique against Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav for his recent remarks on Air Force personnel, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. Yogi branded Yadav's comments as casteist, emphasizing that military uniforms represent national duty, not caste or religion.

Yogi condemned Yadav's comments, framing them as emblematic of the Samajwadi Party's narrow-mindedness and a grave affront to the courage of the armed forces and the nation's identity. The Chief Minister's statement was a rebuke not just to Yadav but to the broader caste-related rhetoric in politics.

Ram Gopal Yadav defended his remarks by pointing to alleged injustices faced by minorities and disadvantaged communities in Uttar Pradesh. Ridiculing both Yogi and media channels, Yadav claimed that only the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party trusts these outlets, referring to longstanding caste-based issues in northern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025