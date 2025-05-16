Left Menu

Tilted Building in Delhi Sparks Urgent Evacuation and Safety Concerns

In Shahdara, Delhi, a four-storey building in Bihari Colony was evacuated by the MCD after discovering it had tilted, raising safety concerns. Notices were issued to nearby properties, and authorities are determining future actions to ensure public safety, as similar structures face scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:51 IST
Occupants of 4-storey building in Bihari Colony vacated after finding it tilted (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a proactive move to ensure public safety, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has evacuated a four-storey building in Bihari Colony, Shahdara, after finding that it had tilted, raising significant safety concerns. Notices have been issued to adjacent properties as well, as authorities aim to prevent potential tragedies.

Sandeep Kapoor, Chairman of the Standing Committee, Shahdara South Zone MCD, emphasized the priority of public safety, stating that all such tilted and dilapidated structures are being addressed. Whether the Bihari Colony building will face demolition remains under consideration by officials.

The evacuation came after the police, municipal authorities, and a BSES team responded to the site. Homeowner Abid Ali rented out the property, which houses three families and four shops. Local residents report that the building had been leaning precariously for about four months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

