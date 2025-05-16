Left Menu

Kejriwal Launches 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' to Combat Punjab's Drug Menace

Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' in Punjab to tackle drug abuse. Accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the initiative will reach every village to promote anti-drug pledges and treatment. This campaign aligns with broader government efforts against drug smuggling and related issues.

Updated: 16-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:19 IST
In a significant move to address the escalating drug problem in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled the 'Nasha Mukti Yatra.' The initiative, part of the state's 'War Against Drugs,' aims to mobilize communities across villages and wards to pledge against drug consumption and sales.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will accompany Kejriwal on this mission, emphasizing the importance of treating drug addicts to ensure their rehabilitation. 'The journey of this movement to every village signifies connecting people with the 'Nasha Mukti Abhiyan,' encouraging them to take an oath against drugs,' Kejriwal expressed in a social media post.

Amid these efforts, the Punjab administration has ramped up facilities for addiction treatment, engaging the state's three crore residents in eliminating the drug scourge. Concurrently, the Punjab Police have intensified operations against drug traffickers, marking unprecedented action levels. Addressing the methanol crisis, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has urged for stringent regulations and a tracking system following recent hooch-related tragedies.

