Fractures in INDIA Bloc: Chidambaram and BJP's Reactions
BJP MLA Ashishrao Deshmukh backed P Chidambaram's view on the shaky future of the INDIA bloc. Leaders like Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the coalition, calling it opportunistic. Chidambaram emphasized the BJP's formidable organizational strength, asserting that challenging it requires coordinated efforts.
BJP MLA Ashishrao Deshmukh voiced support on Friday for P Chidambaram's candid remarks regarding the uncertain future of the INDIA bloc, highlighting potential fractures within the coalition. 'Chidambaram is an experienced leader and expressed the truth of the situation,' Deshmukh conveyed to ANI.
Chidambaram's assertion that the bloc is in disarray resonated with Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who termed the alliance a 'motley collection of parties,' unified only by their affinity for corruption and their shared animosity towards Narendra Modi.
Emphasizing the formidable organizational prowess of the BJP, Chidambaram stressed the need for a concerted challenge against its dominance in the political landscape. His analysis came during a book launch event at the India International Centre in the capital.
