Left Menu

Fractures in INDIA Bloc: Chidambaram and BJP's Reactions

BJP MLA Ashishrao Deshmukh backed P Chidambaram's view on the shaky future of the INDIA bloc. Leaders like Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the coalition, calling it opportunistic. Chidambaram emphasized the BJP's formidable organizational strength, asserting that challenging it requires coordinated efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:25 IST
Fractures in INDIA Bloc: Chidambaram and BJP's Reactions
BJP MLA Ashishrao Deshmukh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Ashishrao Deshmukh voiced support on Friday for P Chidambaram's candid remarks regarding the uncertain future of the INDIA bloc, highlighting potential fractures within the coalition. 'Chidambaram is an experienced leader and expressed the truth of the situation,' Deshmukh conveyed to ANI.

Chidambaram's assertion that the bloc is in disarray resonated with Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who termed the alliance a 'motley collection of parties,' unified only by their affinity for corruption and their shared animosity towards Narendra Modi.

Emphasizing the formidable organizational prowess of the BJP, Chidambaram stressed the need for a concerted challenge against its dominance in the political landscape. His analysis came during a book launch event at the India International Centre in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025