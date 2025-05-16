Assam Rifles Busts Major Heroin Smuggling Ring in Champhai

In a significant breakthrough, Assam Rifles, in partnership with the Custom Preventive Force Department, seized 2.5 kg of high-grade heroin valued at Rs 17.54 crore from Champhai district's Kelkang area on May 15, 2025. The contraband was promptly handed over to the Custom Preventive Force Department for further proceedings.

An update on the operation was shared by Assam Rifles on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming the successful seizure and reiterating their commitment to dismantling drug smuggling networks in the region, with further details pending.

Earlier this January, Assam Rifles, acting efficiently, seized heroin worth Rs 97.90 lakh and captured Laltanpuia, a resident of Tlangsam village, in Zote. The individual was handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department as smuggling concerns continue to escalate in Mizoram.

Assam Rifles has redoubled efforts to intercept drug trafficking, partnering with Mizoram Special Narcotics CID to arrest three suspects in Aizawl. Heroin worth Rs 9.51 lakh was also retrieved from Ngurthanzami, Bikash Gharti, and Lalramthara, showcasing their resolve against narcotics.

This ongoing fight by Assam Rifles against narcotics trafficking highlights the persistent threat it poses to Mizoram and India's socio-economic stability, reinforcing their proactive stance in curbing this menace.

