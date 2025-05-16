Water Conflict: Indus Waters Treaty Suspension Escalates Tensions
India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan after blaming Islamabad for attacks in Kashmir. The tension risks water flow into Pakistan, impacting its agriculture. India demands Pakistan's withdrawal of terror support, while Pakistan warns that hindered water flow will significantly affect its economy and food security.
India recently suspended its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in response to the killing of 26 civilians in Kashmir. New Delhi attributes the violence to Islamabad, leading to escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Despite Pakistan's denial, this withdrawal from the treaty marks a significant diplomatic shift.
The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, has long been a cornerstone of water management between the countries, even surviving multiple wars. The agreement allocates rivers between India and Pakistan, essential for Pakistan's hydropower and agriculture. India's recent stance could lead to decreased water flow into Pakistan, as New Delhi plans maintenance work on key projects.
Pakistan heavily relies on this river system, and any disruption could jeopardize its agricultural output. Islamabad views India's actions as provocative, with farmers warning of dire economic repercussions. As tensions soar, this situation threatens to disrupt regional stability, casting uncertainty over both water security and diplomatic relations.
