Left Menu

Trade Talks: Short-Term Truce or Lasting Peace?

The U.S. and China agreed to a 90-day tariff truce during talks in Switzerland, reducing tariffs and raising prospects for trade cooperation. China's Global Times expressed concerns over the truce's short duration. Both nations look to ease tensions with minor concessions, yet major uncertainties remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:54 IST
Trade Talks: Short-Term Truce or Lasting Peace?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a recent Geneva summit, the United States and China reached a temporary 90-day tariff truce, drawing attention from global observers. This agreement saw the U.S. lower tariffs on Chinese imports, while China agreed to reduce duties on American goods.

Despite these concessions, the Global Times, a Chinese state-backed publication, voiced concerns over the truce's insufficient duration, calling for a more sustainable trading dialogue. It remains to be seen if the U.S. will continue negotiating with China beyond this initial timeframe.

In addition to adjusting tariffs, China pledged to pause certain non-tariff measures against U.S. firms. However, ambiguity persists about lifting restrictions, especially regarding rare earth minerals. Experts believe future discussions will revolve around these non-tariff barriers as both nations navigate their complex trade relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025