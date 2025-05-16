Empowering Labour Inspectors to Foster Safer Work Environments in Jordan

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in close collaboration with the Jordanian Ministry of Labour (MoL), has successfully concluded an intensive two-week training programme focused on enhancing the occupational safety and health (OSH) competencies of 20 male and female labour inspectors. This milestone initiative, implemented under a European Union (EU)-funded programme, represents a crucial step toward building robust institutional capacity in labour inspection and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the promotion of decent work.

Training for Global Certification

This specialized training was meticulously tailored to prepare inspectors for the International General Certificate (IGC) in Occupational Health and Safety, awarded by the UK-based National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH). Since its inception in 1979, NEBOSH has become a globally recognised authority in providing qualifications in health, safety, and environmental management. With more than 170,000 individuals earning the NEBOSH IGC since 2006, the certification equips professionals with the advanced knowledge necessary to manage occupational risks and embed a culture of prevention in workplaces worldwide.

Blending Theory with Practical Application

The training course integrated comprehensive theoretical instruction with practical, scenario-based learning. Key topics covered included OSH management systems, risk management strategies, human factors, performance monitoring, and detailed hazard control measures. The programme’s two-pronged assessment approach involved an open-book exam on OSH principles and a practical risk assessment based on real-world evaluations.

This educational model allowed participants to develop and refine critical technical skills, including workplace hazard identification, implementation of international OSH standards, and alignment with Jordan’s evolving legal frameworks. Importantly, the course was designed to cater to both general labour inspectors and specialised OSH personnel within the Ministry.

Field Impact and Behavioural Change

Engineer Muhannad Al Najdawi, who coordinated the course, emphasised the transformative potential of the NEBOSH certification: “This training is pivotal in promoting a strong safety culture, enabling inspectors to perform thorough risk assessments, adapt to workplace changes, and recommend effective control measures. It elevates their role in accident investigations and ensures their ability to support employers in monitoring OSH systems.”

For MoL inspector Zainab Mustafa, the programme offered essential skills to improve her risk assessment abilities and to better engage with employers and workers on the importance of adhering to safety procedures. “It’s a crucial initiative that enhances our effectiveness in preventing workplace hazards,” she said.

Engineer Nizar Khalil, another MoL OSH inspector, highlighted the urgent need for such training, particularly in light of the diverse and often hazardous work environments across Jordan’s industrial and commercial sectors. “We have witnessed incidents — some fatal — that affect not just individual workers, but also have far-reaching economic and social repercussions. This course gives us the tools to change that,” he explained.

Supporting Legislative Reform

Head of the OSH Directorate at MoL, Engineer Najah Abu Tafish, stressed that the training has contributed directly to strengthening the technical aspects of Jordan’s labour laws. “The previous regulations lacked detailed provisions for hazard identification and prevention. With this training, we’ve been able to align our legislation with international best practices, and this is already reflected in the revised legal framework,” she said.

Abu Tafish added that the World Bank acknowledged the measurable impact of the course, noting the improvements in field inspection performance and safety compliance. These developments, she noted, have significantly enhanced the enforcement capacity of both general and specialist inspectors.

Scaling Impact Across Jordan

According to Muna Ali, Enterprise Advisor at ILO Jordan and a key member of the inspectors’ capacity-building team, this latest cohort marks the third group of labour inspectors to undergo NEBOSH IGC training through the ILO–EU partnership. With 60 inspectors now trained, the initiative continues to build a critical mass of skilled professionals capable of influencing safety culture across diverse workplaces in Jordan.

“This training is about much more than qualifications — it’s about saving lives, reducing workplace injuries, and promoting economic stability by ensuring safe and healthy working environments,” said Ali. “It’s a vital component of the ILO’s broader commitment to collaborating with national institutions to fortify labour inspection systems.”

A Culture of Prevention for the Future

The NEBOSH-certified training programme reflects a strategic effort by the ILO and the Jordanian Ministry of Labour to reinforce the national OSH infrastructure. By enhancing the skills of frontline inspectors, the programme is helping to instil a proactive culture of workplace safety, empowering both government institutions and employers to prevent occupational injuries and protect worker well-being.

Looking ahead, the initiative sets a solid foundation for continued improvements in Jordan’s labour market, fostering resilience and compliance across industries and paving the way toward a more equitable and secure working environment for all.