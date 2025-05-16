Left Menu

PURE Energizes North American Market with Strategic Partnership

PURE partners with Canadian Charge Power Inc to penetrate US and Canada energy storage markets. The collaboration brings PURE's innovative products to consumers, leveraging Charge Power's North American expertise. Both firms aim to deliver superior value with a global expansion strategy, retaining proprietary technology rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:26 IST
PURE Energizes North American Market with Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, PURE has announced a partnership with Charge Power Inc to tap into the energy storage markets of Canada and the United States. The collaboration aims to introduce advanced energy storage solutions to a broader audience through a co-branding initiative.

PURE's range of products, designed for residential, commercial, and grid-scale applications, will be bolstered by their expertise in battery technology and power electronics. Founder and Managing Director Nishanth Dongari emphasized their confidence in gaining market acceptance thanks to their innovative and reliable products.

Charge Power's extensive experience in North American projects, along with their excellence in EPC, marketing, and sales, enhances the collaboration. Managing Director Ravi Pinnelli highlighted the synergy of combining their capabilities with PURE's manufacturing prowess, promising exceptional value delivery to the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025