PURE Energizes North American Market with Strategic Partnership

In a strategic move, PURE has announced a partnership with Charge Power Inc to tap into the energy storage markets of Canada and the United States. The collaboration aims to introduce advanced energy storage solutions to a broader audience through a co-branding initiative.

PURE's range of products, designed for residential, commercial, and grid-scale applications, will be bolstered by their expertise in battery technology and power electronics. Founder and Managing Director Nishanth Dongari emphasized their confidence in gaining market acceptance thanks to their innovative and reliable products.

Charge Power's extensive experience in North American projects, along with their excellence in EPC, marketing, and sales, enhances the collaboration. Managing Director Ravi Pinnelli highlighted the synergy of combining their capabilities with PURE's manufacturing prowess, promising exceptional value delivery to the market.

