PURE Energizes North American Market with Strategic Partnership
PURE partners with Canadian Charge Power Inc to penetrate US and Canada energy storage markets. The collaboration brings PURE's innovative products to consumers, leveraging Charge Power's North American expertise. Both firms aim to deliver superior value with a global expansion strategy, retaining proprietary technology rights.
In a strategic move, PURE has announced a partnership with Charge Power Inc to tap into the energy storage markets of Canada and the United States. The collaboration aims to introduce advanced energy storage solutions to a broader audience through a co-branding initiative.
PURE's range of products, designed for residential, commercial, and grid-scale applications, will be bolstered by their expertise in battery technology and power electronics. Founder and Managing Director Nishanth Dongari emphasized their confidence in gaining market acceptance thanks to their innovative and reliable products.
Charge Power's extensive experience in North American projects, along with their excellence in EPC, marketing, and sales, enhances the collaboration. Managing Director Ravi Pinnelli highlighted the synergy of combining their capabilities with PURE's manufacturing prowess, promising exceptional value delivery to the market.
