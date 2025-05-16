Left Menu

The Lasting Implications of the US-China Tariff Truce

The 90-day tariff agreement between the U.S. and China, achieved during talks in Switzerland, has been deemed insufficient by China's Global Times. Despite planned tariff reductions, the call for prolonged cooperation remains. Both nations refrained from outlining detailed procedures, causing speculation around future trade strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:54 IST
The Lasting Implications of the US-China Tariff Truce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, a 90-day tariff truce between the United States and China was labeled insufficient by China's Global Times newspaper. The agreement, reached in Switzerland, reflects temporary easing of tariffs that were significantly increasing trade tensions between the two global powerhouses.

During the Geneva summit, the U.S. decided to reduce its imposed tariffs on Chinese imports to 30% from 145%, effective for three months, while China agreed to lower duties on U.S. imports to 10% from 125%. Commentaries from the Global Times suggested that the limited window for cooperation is not enough, urging for an extended period of beneficial engagement.

However, no detailed plans were outlined about regulatory adjustments, leading to uncertainties about future negotiations. While Beijing paused its non-tariff countermeasures, the broader implications on trade, including the handling of rare earth export restrictions, remain unclear. Both sides have yet to provide further details following a recent meeting in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025