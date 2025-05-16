Aid Cuts Leave Millions Hungry as Food Stocks Moulder

Food rations that could sustain 3.5 million people for a month are rotting in warehouses worldwide due to U.S. aid cuts, sources reveal.

These essentials, trapped in four U.S. government facilities, result from a January decision by the Trump administration to scale back global aid programs. Stocks nearing expiration might be destroyed, repurposed, or otherwise discarded.

USAID-run warehouses house 66,000 metric tonnes of food worth over $98 million, enough to feed over a million people for three months. Ongoing dismantling of USAID amid rising global hunger impacts aid flow, putting millions at increased famine risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)