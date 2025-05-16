Left Menu

Aid Cuts Leave Millions Hungry as Food Stocks Moulder

Food rations destined for 3.5 million people are languishing in warehouses due to U.S. aid cuts. The Trump administration's decision to slash global aid programs has left vital supplies stranded and risk becoming unusable. The disruption in aid delivery exacerbates global hunger amid rising conflicts and climate challenges.

16-05-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Food rations that could sustain 3.5 million people for a month are rotting in warehouses worldwide due to U.S. aid cuts, sources reveal.

These essentials, trapped in four U.S. government facilities, result from a January decision by the Trump administration to scale back global aid programs. Stocks nearing expiration might be destroyed, repurposed, or otherwise discarded.

USAID-run warehouses house 66,000 metric tonnes of food worth over $98 million, enough to feed over a million people for three months. Ongoing dismantling of USAID amid rising global hunger impacts aid flow, putting millions at increased famine risk.

