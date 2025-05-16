Political Rifts Deepen in India's INDI Alliance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing critique against the INDI alliance, with leader Gaurav Bhatia mocking the coalition as a 'maha thhagbandhan', or grand alliance of deception, allegedly formed in non-national interests. Bhatia claimed the alliance was doomed from the start, labeling it as ineffective and divisive.

Bhatia's comments follow Congress leader P Chidambaram's acknowledgment of the alliance's struggles. Chidambaram expressed concerns over the alliance's future, noting it has frayed but could still be salvaged. While being uncertain, he remains optimistic about potential unity.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized the alliance as a 'company of looters.' He argued the coalition is deteriorating due to unmet expectations and internal discord, further complicating its prospects. Sirsa suggested the alliance's primary motive was power acquisition rather than governance.

