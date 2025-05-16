Left Menu

IPL Biologicals Unveils NXG Range for Sustainable Farming

IPL Biologicals has introduced six innovative products in the 'NXG Range' aimed at enhancing farm productivity and sustainability. These soluble powder products are designed for micro-irrigation systems, ensuring improved application and effectiveness. The initiative aligns with the growing agri-biologicals market, anticipated to reach USD 43 billion by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:35 IST
IPL Biologicals Unveils NXG Range for Sustainable Farming
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move toward sustainable agriculture, IPL Biologicals has launched its 'NXG Range', a collection of six advanced products designed to boost farm productivity. These products—Subtilin, Viridex, Sporidex, BT-dex, BEE Boost, and 360—are crafted in soluble powder form, enhancing compatibility with micro-irrigation systems.

Harsh Vardhan Bhagchandka, President of IPL Biologicals, emphasized the operational benefits of the new format, pointing to improved shelf stability and ease of application, all while minimizing clogging risks. The high colony-forming unit (CFU) microbial strains in these products promise a quicker onset of biological activity in fields.

As the global agri-biologicals market heads toward an estimated value of USD 43 billion by 2035, IPL Biologicals aims to meet demand with scientifically backed solutions. Established in 1994 and based in New Delhi, the company continues to pioneer microbial-based agricultural advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025