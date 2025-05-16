IPL Biologicals Unveils NXG Range for Sustainable Farming

In a significant move toward sustainable agriculture, IPL Biologicals has launched its 'NXG Range', a collection of six advanced products designed to boost farm productivity. These products—Subtilin, Viridex, Sporidex, BT-dex, BEE Boost, and 360—are crafted in soluble powder form, enhancing compatibility with micro-irrigation systems.

Harsh Vardhan Bhagchandka, President of IPL Biologicals, emphasized the operational benefits of the new format, pointing to improved shelf stability and ease of application, all while minimizing clogging risks. The high colony-forming unit (CFU) microbial strains in these products promise a quicker onset of biological activity in fields.

As the global agri-biologicals market heads toward an estimated value of USD 43 billion by 2035, IPL Biologicals aims to meet demand with scientifically backed solutions. Established in 1994 and based in New Delhi, the company continues to pioneer microbial-based agricultural advancements.

