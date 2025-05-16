Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Surge Amidst Gold Asset Boom

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 4.553 billion to USD 690.617 billion, driven by a significant rise in gold assets. The overall reserves saw a previous drop, but foreign currency assets and gold reserves have notably increased. Conversely, the IMF reserve position and SDRs experienced slight declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial development, India's foreign exchange reserves have risen sharply by USD 4.553 billion, reaching USD 690.617 billion as of the end of the week on May 9. This increment is largely attributed to a substantial increase in the value of gold assets, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Previously, the overall reserves had witnessed a decline of USD 2.065 billion, settling at USD 686.064 billion. The highest recorded figure was USD 704.885 billion, achieved by the end of September 2024. The latest data reflects a rebound, especially within foreign currency assets.

The increase in reserve figures highlights the inclusion of foreign currency assets' appreciation against non-US currencies and a significant rise in gold reserve holdings. Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights and India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund decreased slightly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

