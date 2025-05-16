India's Forex Reserves Surge Amidst Gold Asset Boom

In a significant financial development, India's foreign exchange reserves have risen sharply by USD 4.553 billion, reaching USD 690.617 billion as of the end of the week on May 9. This increment is largely attributed to a substantial increase in the value of gold assets, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Previously, the overall reserves had witnessed a decline of USD 2.065 billion, settling at USD 686.064 billion. The highest recorded figure was USD 704.885 billion, achieved by the end of September 2024. The latest data reflects a rebound, especially within foreign currency assets.

The increase in reserve figures highlights the inclusion of foreign currency assets' appreciation against non-US currencies and a significant rise in gold reserve holdings. Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights and India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund decreased slightly.

(With inputs from agencies.)