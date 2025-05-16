Smriti Irani Donates Pension to Defence Fund Amidst Trade Boycott Against Turkey, Azerbaijan

In a significant gesture of support for India's armed forces, Union Minister Smriti Irani has committed her entire pension and benefits, obtained as a former Member of Parliament, to the National Defence Fund. Irani emphasized her resolve to strengthen the nation's defense while speaking to the media, highlighting her stewardship with the All India Traders Federation. 'As a citizen and strategic advisor, I decided to dedicate the pension from India's treasury to the National Defence Fund,' Irani declared.

In addition to her personal contribution, the BJP leader commended the Confederation of All India Traders' (CAIT) stance to terminate trade ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan, accusing them of openly backing Pakistan. She praised their resolve as a testament to supporting India's border protectors and promoting the dream of 'Make in India.' 'By boycotting these nations, traders are not just guarding India's economy but upholding national security values,' Irani remarked.

Further, the Confederation of All India Traders has announced a comprehensive boycott of trade with the two countries. Following a national conference, CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal confirmed the cessation of all import and export activities involving Turkey and Azerbaijan. He urged the film industry to halt shoots in these countries, emphasizing a collective pledge to halt all engagements. This decision reflects India's increasing economic nationalism aimed at strengthening its global standing through cooperative industry effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)