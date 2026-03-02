Mass Evacuation via Azerbaijan Amid Middle East Tensions

In the latest development amid rising tensions in the Middle East, 312 individuals have been successfully evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan since Saturday. This group includes 101 Azerbaijanis as well as nationals from 19 other countries, notably China, Russia, and Pakistan, according to government sources in Baku.

The evacuations occurred between 8 a.m. local time on February 28 and 10 a.m. on March 2, following intensive military strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran over the weekend. Azerbaijan, sharing a significant 689-km border with Iran, has become a crucial transit point for those seeking safety, reflecting geopolitical tensions in the region.

Russia's embassy in Baku reported that approximately 500 Russian nationals were poised to evacuate from Iran, utilizing the Astara crossing by the Caspian Sea, with 39 having already crossed by Sunday night. Russian authorities have advised their citizens in Iran to move to safer locations, recommending departure via Armenia or Azerbaijan.

(With inputs from agencies.)