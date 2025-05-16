Delhi's Power Demand Hits Record Highs as Summer Temperatures Soar
Delhi has recorded its highest summer peak power demand this year, reaching 6,867 MW, as temperatures rose on Friday afternoon. Expected to exceed 9,000 MW, the city relies on BSES and TPDDL to manage the load, using strategies like bilateral agreements and technology for accurate demand predictions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:27 IST
In a blistering start to the summer season, Delhi experienced its highest power demand peak this year, with the load reaching 6,867 MW on Friday afternoon, according to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).
The city's power needs are anticipated to surpass 9,000 MW soon, following last year's record of 8,656 MW in 2024. Both BSES discoms and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) have been managing the rising demand effectively.
Both companies have assured uninterrupted power supply through strategic planning, including bilateral agreements and leveraging technology to predict and manage demand efficiently.
