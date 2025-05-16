Left Menu

Haryana's Green Revolution: Natural Farming Initiative Takes Root

The Haryana government is converting agricultural land owned by its Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department to promote natural farming. Initially, over 53 acres in Kaithal's Jatheri village will be used for a pilot project. This initiative aims to foster eco-friendly farming, increase soil health, and boost farmer incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has unveiled a pioneering initiative to repurpose agricultural land owned by its Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department for promoting natural farming across the state. This move is part of a broader vision to adopt eco-friendly, low-cost, and chemical-free farming practices that benefit soil health and farmer incomes.

As the first step, the government will commence a pilot project on more than 53 acres in Jatheri village, Pundri constituency, Kaithal district. Historically leased to tenants, this land will now be dedicated solely to natural farming.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has sanctioned the project, emphasizing its importance in empowering farmers and ensuring long-term agricultural prosperity in Haryana. The initiative also allows existing tenants to transition to natural farming with government support. Success in Jatheri could see the scheme expand statewide, positioning Haryana as a leader in sustainable agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

